New pilot boats ordered to join fleet working in the Forth and Tay rivers

Forth Ports will add the pilot boats on delivery next year, and it will be their job to transport maritime pilots to the ships that need guided safely into port through the lock gates in Leith and Grangemouth, to a berth at a quayside in Dundee or Rosyth or to one of the deep-water anchorages in the Forth. As the statutory river authority for the Forth and Tay, Forth Ports marine team operate over an area of 280 square miles of navigable waters.

The two pilot boats have been designed in Scotland by Camarc Design and will be built this year by Holyhead Marine in Wales. The boats are 16.6 metres long and are the most advanced in operation with an updated hull design and engines offering increased efficiency. In the future, the engines would be capable of operating on HVO fuel - Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil- which could result in a C02 emission reduction of up to 90%.

Alan McPherson, chief harbour master for Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, said: “It is important that we invest in our marine fleet to deliver the best service for river users and at the same time, decarbonise our vessels using the very latest engine technology.

The new pilot boats will be operational next year (Pic: Submitted)