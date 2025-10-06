New plans to turn planned Chillilicious farm shop from storage to health  studio

A former farm shop which was turned into an office could be set for a new lease of life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application to change the use of the building at the former chilli growing business in Ceres to a therapy cabin has been lodged with Fife Council.

It has come from Stacey Galfskiy at Briery Hall T who also wants to create an extension to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the farm shop at the former Chillilicious business were approved by the local authority in 2022, but a shift in the business focus saw it used solely for storage.

The plans have been lodged with Fife Council (Pic: Submitted)

The new application is to create a studio space for therapy and consultation on an appointment-only basis.

It would handle consultation, physical treatment, and holistic therapy for individuals who require private paramedical re- pigmentation procedures, and skin camouflage to conceal irregularities, with only one or two appointments daily. The applicant also specialises in working with complex skin disorders, such as burn victims.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The original farm shop and chilli growing business had a higher number of visiting cars and foot traffic, which was approved as part of an earlier application. As an appointment-only facility, this proposal aims to reduce the number of cars and foot traffic, thereby benefiting the area by providing adequate parking spaces for up to three vehicles. However, it is worth noting that, on an appointment-only basis, there will only be one car at a time.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.