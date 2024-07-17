Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new partnership has been launched to drive tech start-up growth InFife.

OnFife has teamed up with CodeBase, which runs the Scottish Government’s startup support programme Techscaler, to build a network of pop-up hubs in libraries and theatres. The initiative launches with an ‘Unplugged Kirkcaldy’ event at the Adam Smith Theatre on Tuesday, July 23 where attendees can find out more about the support available.

It runs from midday to 2:00pm and is the first of a series of events, which will bring together entrepreneurs, techies, creatives, students, investors, and other regional stakeholders to network, share ideas, and find out more about Techscaler support across Fife and the Central Belt. Registration is available here.

The hubs will also be launched at the theatre as well as Rothes Halls in Glenrothes and Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries.

Co-working and hotdesking space will be made available at OnFife’s venues, from where CodeBase will offer a range of in-person and online community events, and entrepreneurs supported by the partnership will have access to the Techscaler programme itself, which helps companies and entrepreneurs start and scale-up their businesses through education programmes, expert mentoring, and a growing network of physical hubs.

Launched in 2022, Techscaler supported more than 500 companies in 2023, now has around 2,500 members, and companies it has supported attracted investment of more than £50 million last year.

Heather Stuart, OnFife chief executive said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity for Fife tech businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. We’re looking forward to working in partnership with CodeBase to help with its plans to create a network across the kingdom that supports tech innovation through culture, community, businesses and education.”

Chris Boyland, VP of regional engagement at CodeBase, said: “At its heart, Techscaler is community focussed and driven. Our regional teams and hubs, operated by colleagues with strong connections to their local areas, work closely with enterprise agencies and partners to mitigate the challenges faced by founders and startups in regions around Scotland.

“We look forward to developing the partnership with OnFife, and the considerable opportunity to help grow the tech ecosystem and support entrepreneurs and founders across Fife.”

The initiative has the backing of Fife Council.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development, said: “This represents a great stride towards nurturing innovation and fostering entrepreneurship in Fife.”And Fife-based entrepreneur Julie Grieve, former funder and chief executive of hotel and hospitality app Criton, added: “Techscaler is an excellent resource for startups, scale-ups, and those who have an idea for a business they want to validate. I believe that Fife businesses will find this new partnership very useful and I look forward to working with more businesses from the region.”

