A new rapid charging hub for EV cars has opened in Fife.

The six chargers in Dalgety Bay are operated by Fastned, the European fast-charging company rated the UK’s best en-route EV charging network by Zap Map. The new new ultra-rapid (300kW) chargers are now in operation today at East Way Hillend Industrial Park, Ridge Way. They offer up to 300 miles of range in 20 minutes to drivers travelling to and from the capital.

The launch means Fastned now has 24 hubs in the UK and three hubs in Scotland. An initial six charging bays at the site will be supplied with 100% renewable energy. Drivers will also have access to a wide range of amenities, including Aldi, Greggs and Subway.

