New rapid charging hub for electric cars launches in Fife
The six chargers in Dalgety Bay are operated by Fastned, the European fast-charging company rated the UK’s best en-route EV charging network by Zap Map. The new new ultra-rapid (300kW) chargers are now in operation today at East Way Hillend Industrial Park, Ridge Way. They offer up to 300 miles of range in 20 minutes to drivers travelling to and from the capital.
The launch means Fastned now has 24 hubs in the UK and three hubs in Scotland. An initial six charging bays at the site will be supplied with 100% renewable energy. Drivers will also have access to a wide range of amenities, including Aldi, Greggs and Subway.
Tom Hurst, UK country manager, Fastned said: “Ultra-rapid charging is still very much needed in Scotland, so I'm delighted to announce that our Dalgety Bay charging hub is now open. It's the first ultra-rapid charging hub North of the Forth Road Bridge which will make the journey to and from the North of Scotland much easier for EV drivers."
