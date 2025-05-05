New release marks first anniversary of Fife whisky bottling business

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 5th May 2025, 08:18 BST
A Fife whisky bottler has marked its first anniversary with a new release.

Falkland-based Saltire Rare Malt has gained international acclaim for its curated collection of exceptional Scotch whiskies which can now be found in markets across the globe.

To mark its first birthday, it has launched a brand-new ‘First Year Anniversary’ release from Linkwood Distillery. It is a special 14-year-old Linkwood from the Speyside region - one of only 74 bottled from a Refill American Oak Ex Bourbon Cask at 54.1% ABV.

Keith Rennie, Saltire Rare Malt’s founder and director, said; “When we started Saltire we always had a dream for it to be a worldwide success. What we didn’t realise is how fast we would achieve global acclaim. To see the reaction and excitement for Saltire Rare Malt from our partners across the world is why we work in this industry. It really is a special time for Saltire Rare Malt right now.

Saltire Rare Malt’s founders, Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie (right) (Pic: Submitted)Saltire Rare Malt’s founders, Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie (right) (Pic: Submitted)
“Every cask is chosen with care and never hurried, to achieve the finest quality of whisky. We believe that’s why the whisky world is resonating with us and with the support of an outstanding team of whisky professionals we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

