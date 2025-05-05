New release marks first anniversary of Fife whisky bottling business
Falkland-based Saltire Rare Malt has gained international acclaim for its curated collection of exceptional Scotch whiskies which can now be found in markets across the globe.
To mark its first birthday, it has launched a brand-new ‘First Year Anniversary’ release from Linkwood Distillery. It is a special 14-year-old Linkwood from the Speyside region - one of only 74 bottled from a Refill American Oak Ex Bourbon Cask at 54.1% ABV.
Keith Rennie, Saltire Rare Malt’s founder and director, said; “When we started Saltire we always had a dream for it to be a worldwide success. What we didn’t realise is how fast we would achieve global acclaim. To see the reaction and excitement for Saltire Rare Malt from our partners across the world is why we work in this industry. It really is a special time for Saltire Rare Malt right now.
“Every cask is chosen with care and never hurried, to achieve the finest quality of whisky. We believe that’s why the whisky world is resonating with us and with the support of an outstanding team of whisky professionals we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
