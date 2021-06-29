Susan Thores, head gardener at the historic venue, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a young person who is passionate about gardening to embark on a recognised training programme and gain both qualifications and experience while working at one of Scotland’s most loved gardens.

“This could be the perfect role for someone who wants to work outdoors, is interested in nature, the environment and is keen to learn.

“The apprenticeship could offer a chance to someone who could be looking for work or a fresh start, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Thores at Falkland Palace.

"And it’s a great opportunity for someone to turn their passion into a new career.”

Recruitment for the apprentice gardener role is now open with a closing date of Friday 2 July. Placements commence in early September.

Full details for the apprenticeship opportunity at Falkland Palace can be accessed via the website www.nts.org.uk/volunteering-jobs

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.