New search to recruit apprentice gardener at historic Falkland Palace
The National Trust for Scotland is searching for an apprentice gardener with a vacancy at Falkland Palace.
Susan Thores, head gardener at the historic venue, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a young person who is passionate about gardening to embark on a recognised training programme and gain both qualifications and experience while working at one of Scotland’s most loved gardens.
“This could be the perfect role for someone who wants to work outdoors, is interested in nature, the environment and is keen to learn.
“The apprenticeship could offer a chance to someone who could be looking for work or a fresh start, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"And it’s a great opportunity for someone to turn their passion into a new career.”
Recruitment for the apprentice gardener role is now open with a closing date of Friday 2 July. Placements commence in early September.
Full details for the apprenticeship opportunity at Falkland Palace can be accessed via the website www.nts.org.uk/volunteering-jobs