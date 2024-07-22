Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Aberdour pub could be reopened under new leadership in the near future

The Cedar Inn has been granted permission to put up 11 new signs and posters around the property in anticipation of a potential reopening.

The pub previously closed its doors in 2018 after proprietors failed to reach agreement on rent and a promised investment to refurbish the premises allegedly fell through.

Now, the Shore Road business is under new ownership and looking to revamp signage and branding.

The application to install 11 new signs and posters around the property came from Edinburgh based Star Pubs and Bars, and it was approved by the council this week.

The plans will see Star Pubs install eight signs to the front of the building and three to the rear.

The signs will advertise the pub’s name and new branding.

“The Cedar: Country pub with rooms”, one sign will proclaim. Another sign will invite people to The Cedar to “Drink dine and stay”.

Another sign will advertise the pub’s “quality wines spirits” and “great food served daily”.

“The proposed signage is part of the approved refurbishment of the public house and restaurant,” a council planning report explained.

“The main signage replaces similar signs to an equivalent scale and design but with updated branding.”

The signs will also be illuminated by six new lanterns, LED floodlights and string lighting. Some of these plans and the overall colour scheme have been approved as part of a previous planning application to refurbish the Inn.

According to the Star Pubs website, refurbishment is “planned” and they are still looking for the “right operator for the Cedar”.

The website went on to say that the Cedar will offer an extensive range of drinks; a delicious, fresh modern menu catering from brunch to dinner; live weekend music, a weekly pub quiz and occasional live sport; and coffees, to accompany the fantastic food menu.

“The right operator for the Cedar will have extensive experience in destination food outlet hospitality businesses,” the Star Pubs website continued.

“They will have a clear vision for their food & drinks menu, marketing strategy and entertainment offer and can create a memorable experience for their customers.”

Rent is advertised at £48,132 per year, and anyone interested in taking on the operation is encouraged to contact Star Pubs.