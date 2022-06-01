Krafty Fine Drinks launches on Friday, June 10.

It is planning to bring a touch of class to Kirkcaldy with its selection of craft alcoholic drinks and cocktails, giving fans of a wee tipple a brand new upmarket experience.

Stocking all of your favourite craft drinks, the new shop will also have delicious in house custom cocktails.

Ross Lindsay and Megan Lindop at the new store. (Pic: Alexander Henderson)

Ross Lindsay and his fiancee Megan Lindop are the brains behind the newest addition to the town centre, and have big plans for Krafty Fine Drinks with a whole host of collaborations and projects in the pipeline.

Ross said: “We want to provide Kirkcaldy with a speciality drink shop that provides only the finest craft beer, gins, and wine as well as delicious cocktails.

"I don’t think that there is another business in the area that offers these services so we are truly bringing something unique to the town centre.

"We are really excited to get the shop open and can’t wait to work alongside and collaborate with other independent traders in the area who also provide craft items.”

Ross, who is a self-made businessman, said that he and Megan have been working round the clock to prepare the new shop for its grand opening.

"It’s been hard work and Megan has been the backbone of the whole project,” he said. “She has put an incredible amount of work into this and I couldn’t have done it all without her.

"Kirkcaldy, in my opinion, needs more revitalisation, and with Krafty Fine Drinks we are able to provide something new that isn’t already in the town.”

Ross added that when he was growing up he never had many opportunities and is hopeful that the new shop will be able to give others chances that he never had.

"I never had very many opportunities growing up and now I have the chance to take people on and give them employment.