The Loft at bend breathe become, opened its doors in the town’s Nicol Street last week, and offers multiple yoga disciplines as well as physio led Pilates, meditation, pranayama, stretch N tone, mobility, mother and baby hatha yoga, along with a whole range of holistic services including reiki, massage and crystal therapy.

The new custom studio also boasts a specialist team, including certified physiotherapists and sport therapists.

Owner of The Loft, Debbie Paterson. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Debbie Paterson, owner, said: “We focus on restorative yoga disciplines that can benefit people from all walks of life.

"Our classes give clients the tools to make their daily lives better and easier as we work with different energy systems to make people feel better.

"A lot of other studios focus on cardio, but at The Loft we work through a whole range of techniques that focus on strength, mood, coordination, and balance which is very important as we age.”

Debbie said that at The Loft, clients will not only work on their body but also their mind as the studio also focuses on well-being and meditation practises.

"We also hold meditation and breathing classes where you can work on strengthening your lungs, which is great for ex-smokers and people who have asthma,” she said.

“We offer our clients a personalised and unique experience in a space where they are not treated as a number like many other studios.”