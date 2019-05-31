New St Andrews Brewery beer raising money for RNLI

St Andrews Brewing Company has announced the release of their newest beer, Above & Beyond, specially brewed in order to raise money for the RNLI.

Ten pence from every pint sold and 5p from every can will be donated to the lifesaving charity.

The beer was launched at the RNLI Anstruther Lifeboat Open Day on Saturday.

Ben Wallace, sales manager at St Andrews Brewing Co, said: “RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards do a fantastic job for our seaside communities. We’re delighted to be celebrating that and help raise funds for the RNLI by brewing this bespoke beer.”

Speaking about the benefits a partnership such as this will have to the charity, station coxswain Michael Bruce said: “We at Anstruther are delighted to support the efforts of St Andrews Brewing Company in the introduction of Above & Beyond. Partnerships such as this go a long way in allowing the crews to have the best of kit and equipment and to continue the lifesaving work that we do.”

Described as a 4.2 per cent fresh, fruity summer beer, Above & Beyond Golden Ale is available in 30L and 50L steel keg, 9 gallon cask and 330ml cans. The St Andrews Brewing Co venues, located in South Street and North Street in St Andrews, will be pouring the beer on draught as well as stocking the cans.

The beer will be available at www.eebriatrade.com or www.standrewsbrewingcompany.com, as well as venues across St Andrews and the East Neuk.