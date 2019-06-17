New St Andrews street market launching

A new St Andrews street market is being launched by Fife Farmers Market with the aid of a new Regional Food Fund.

The markets will provide locals and tourists with the opportunity to experience locally produced food and drink, chat to the makers and enjoy attractions like cookery demonstrations, local crafts and family entertainment.

Taking place on Market Street in the centre of the historic town, the new market will mean that the area will be car free for the duration of the events, allowing people to fully enjoy their surroundings.

The markets will feature seasonal produce, with organic vegetables, heritage pork to local farmhouse cheese; there are also dietary speciality producers with gluten free and some local crafts including organic and herbal producers offering products with many health benefits.

Chef demonstrations will enable visitors to learn new recipes, taste and hear about the nutrient values of local produce.

Each market will bring a variety of different entertainment, children’s activity area, music and theatrical Arts, helping to make a memorable visitor experience.

The trial markets will take place on Saturday, June 22, August 24, and September 7, from 9am-2pm. It is hoped they will continue on a monthly basis after this time.

The markets are free to attend.

Barbara Wardlaw, coordinator of Fife Farmers Market, said: “We are delighted and very excited to be bringing back a market to the centre of St Andrews.

“We look forward to showcasing some of the outstanding food and drink produced locally.

“This has been a collaborative project and is an ideal opportunity for diverse traders in the town to benefit from increased visitors to the area. Scotland is a land of food and drink with an outstanding larder of world-class produce across every region of the country.”

For more information visit www.fifefarmersmarket.co.uk, or follow Fife Farmers Market on social media.