New state of art support vessel for Briggs Marine

Briggs Marine has taken delivery of its new state-of-the-art maintenance support vessel.

The MV Forth Constructor, built by the renowned shipbuilding company Freire Shipyard in Spain, is a much-anticipated addition to its fleet, and represents a major achievement in the company’s ongoing commitment to providing market-leading marine services.

The 40m DP2 vessel, designed to Briggs’ specification, will enable the company to continue to expand and develop its offering in contracts with UK Government and Port and Harbour Authorities as well as providing services to the offshore wind and renewables sector.

The primary role of the Forth Constructor will be the servicing of heavy moorings and navigation marks but the vessel is also well-equipped to carry out a range of offshore support tasks including diving and ROV, seabed investigation and survey, offshore wind support and crucially, with a draught of only 2.5m, inshore cable laying operations.

MV Forth Constructor is equipped with a DP2 position keeping capability with diesel-electric propulsion, offering significantly improved fuel efficiency and technical resilience. It has also been configured for maximum crew safety and continued service in arduous conditions where required.

Iain Ross, Briggs Marine’s director of port and marine, said: ““The ship, which has taken over two years to conceptualise and build, represents a genuinely novel solution to a wide range of demands, including our mainstay of moorings and aids to navigation maintenance.

Partnering with Freire Shipyard has seen Briggs’ concept developed effectively and efficiently. They have not only provided the technical aspects of construction but have brought innovative solutions to the project. Their comprehensive approach has been crucial in achieving the project’s milestones, and we look forward to bringing our new vessel into service and to working with Freire in the future. We are also pleased to continue our positive relationship with Lombard for financing arrangements on this project”

Freire Shipyard CEOs Marcos Freire and Guillermo Freire added “We are proud to have delivered MV Forth Constructor and delighted that it has performed well on trials, demonstrating its versatility and impressive manoeuvrability. This project marks an advancement in our capability to deliver innovative technical solutions globally.”