The Little Neuk Storytelling Centre, based at the Scottish Fisheries Museum in the town, welcomed children and their families for the first time for the official opening last weekend, with three interactive play and storytelling sessions plus a drop-in afternoon.

Teresa and Andrew Fynn have received glowing feedback for the centre so far, with particular hits being the interactive storytelling at the end of each session, as well as the role play, sensory and soft play equipment.

The centre features a range of activities for youngsters from pre-school age to seven year-olds.

Andrew and Teresa Fynn with Wendy Chamberlain, North East Fife MP outside the Little Neuk Storytelling Centre which is now open. (Pic: Jen McBride, Bear and Bee Photography)

As part of the opening weekend, a group of pupils from Anstruther Primary School Nursery visited for a community play session on Friday, June 30. Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife visited the centre and on Monday, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne stopped by on a visit to the museum.

Teresa was introduced to the royal visitor and had the chance to talk about the storytelling centre and the vision for the venue.

Teresa said: “Our opening weekend has been a fantastic success with all our play sessions fully booked and we’ve had some really positive feedback about what we have on offer which has made all the hard work and support of our crowdfunder patrons really worth it. We look forward to welcoming more families to enjoy our venue over the coming months.”

The centre will be open for play bookings on Tuesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Wendy Chamberlain MP added: “Thank you Teresa and Andrew for inviting me to the launch of the storytelling centre. It was wonderful to see this exciting new project get underway, and the great response from the families that were there. I am sure that the centre will be a wonderful, much needed, addition to the local community and I look forward to following their progress.”