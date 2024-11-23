Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fewer businesses were created in Fife last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the UK saw its business birth rate fall to its lowest level since 2010, with the Institute of Directors blaming a poor economic environment and skills shortages.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, around 990 new businesses opened in the Kingdom in 2023 - down from 1,020 a year earlier. A total of 975 businesses closed in the area last year, down from 1,145 in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means the total number of businesses in Fife increased slightly last year.

Almost 1000 businesses closed in the region last year. (Pic: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Across the UK, the rate of new businesses opening hit its lowest level since 2010, at 11% of all active businesses. Despite this, the death rate – the proportion of active businesses which closed last year – also fell to 10.8%.

As a result, business openings overtook closures. This was a reversal from 2022, which was the first year in more than a decade when there were more deaths than births.

Anna Leach, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, blamed poor financial conditions after the pandemic, a “relatively weak” growth environment and skill shortages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recent budget decisions unfortunately undermine the UK’s business environment, disincentivising employment and reducing investment through the impact of higher taxes on business costs,” she added. “Meanwhile, higher public spending is expected to raise the cost of finance in the UK.”

“If the government wants to get higher growth, it’ll need a vibrant business sector to deliver it.”

However, the figures did show an increase in the number of 'high-growth' businesses, those which saw their workforce swell by more than 20% for three years in a row. There were about 13,750 such businesses nationally in 2023, an increase from 11,480 a year earlier. Scotland had 830 high-growth businesses, comprising 4% of companies in the area.

Pranesh Narayanan, research fellow at the IPPR, welcomed the recovery in the number of high-growth businesses, leading to more jobs in dynamic and growing companies and a stronger economy overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Narayanan warned they will be competing with larger, established firms.

He urged the Government to ensure the Competition and Markets Authority has the backing it needs to stop larger businesses from “throwing their weight around to stifle competition”.

Looking at individual industries, the transport and storage sector industry had both the highest business birth rate (14.5%) and the highest death rate (21.6%). At the other end of the scale, finance and insurance saw the lowest proportion of new businesses (6.4%) while the health sector had the best survival rate, with just 6.5% of firms going under.