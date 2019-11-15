New takeaway for popular Fife tourist spot

A new takeaway is to open its doors in a popular Fife tourist town.

Plans for a new takeaway on Rankeillor Street in Elie have been approved, despite 25 public objections to the application.

The takeaway will be open from 10am to 8.30pm, Monday to Sunday, to fit in with the quiet area it will be located in.

At the north east planning committee on Wednesday, Cllr Bill Porteous said: “Hot food takeaways are always going to be contentious. People don’t want them in their area, but we all use them so they have to go somewhere.

“This is proposed for the centre of Elie, which is a normal place for something like this to be located.”