The doors have opened to new luxury apartments in St Andrews - and they come with a chance to secure a ticket to play the Old Course.

David Wilson Homes, officially unveiled its development, DWH @ St Andrews, this week. The Young Gardens project features two-bedroom apartments which have a starting price of £321,995. Two of the layouts include a main bedroom featuring an en-suite.

A feature for prospective homeowners is the St Andrews Links Resident ticket - from next April full-time residents will be eligible to apply for this exclusive ticket, granting them privileged access to the Old Course and six other championship golf courses managed by St Andrews Links Trust.

Lorraine Paterson, sales director at Barratt Developments East Scotland, said: “The introduction of this collection of luxurious two-bedroom apartments represents an exciting new chapter for DWH @ St Andrews.

DWH @ St Andrews - the new development at Younger Gardens in the town (Pic: Submitted)

“We are committed to providing homes that not only meet the needs of modern living but also offer unique lifestyle benefits, such as the St Andrews Links Resident ticket, providing an exceptional opportunity for residents to enjoy world-class golf right on their doorstep, as well as the rich cultural heritage and amenities St Andrews has to offer.”