New units at major Fife business park unveiled in £1.3b City Regional Deal

Planning permission has now been granted for work at Fife Interchange North, Dunfermline.

The park is already home to Amazon UK’s 1.1 million sq. ft fulfilment centre.

The new units form part of the £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal - a partnership of local authorities, universities and colleges, and the Scottish and UK Governments to deliver a 15-year programme that is transforming the regional economy.

How the business units could look

The 10 business units will range in size from 160sqm to 365sqm, with the option to combine them, including the potential to provide a single unit of 730 sqm.

Recent work at Fife Interchange North has included a new access road, utilities, landscaping and a sustainable urban drainage system.

As well as providing the essential infrastructure for the business units, the site works have also created land for future private sector development.

The units are due for completion in summer 2024 and will be available to rent to innovative businesses ooking to invest and expand in Fife.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “We are committed to ensuring that Fife Council delivers modern business infrastructure that meets local, regional and national market requirements.

“This City Region Deal project will deliver essential infrastructure to provide greater opportunity to attract major investment.

"Supporting business growth and jobs remains a top priority for the council, and this development will provide new opportunities for local people as well as supporting the local economy and the wider supply chain."

He added: “Our focus is on genuine inclusive economic growth and investment.

“Our Industrial Innovation Investment Programme is creating 1000 new skilled permanent jobs and almost 600 short-term construction jobs over the 15-year lifetime of the City Deal. Joint working between the region’s universities, Fife businesses and Fife Council means more high value jobs.”

The council has worked to protect the local natural environment and enhance the look of the site by planting around 1000 trees and 600 shrubs along the front of the M90.