Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority has proposed building five new business units on vacant land on the southern side of John Smith Business Park on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

The Begg Road proposal is for a single building subdivided into five units with parking, road infrastructure and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project sets out to create a new baseline for Fife Council’s programme of delivery of light industrial/commercial units, creating a building which is capable of delivering on their sustainability objectives,” a design statement said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new units could look at John Smith Business Park in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Council planning portal)

There are currently two properties within the business park - Iona House and Lomond House. According to the InvestFife website, current park occupiers include Marston’s, Commscope Technologies, Vericall and Flexispace.

Last year, the council invested £300,000 at Iona House for major refurbishments. It was announced that the 28,000sq ft building would be redecorated, undergo electrical repairs, have new windows installed, and upgrade its toilet facilities.

Now, the council is looking to further invest in development at the out of town park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not the first time it has sought permission for the 930 square metre business centre expansion. It previously submitted an application last summer, but the planning authority advised developers to reorient the building to provide an active frontage on to Ostlers Way.

The newest application has made those changes and reshuffled parking and road layout in turn of the current application.d