New units planned for Kirkcaldy’s John Smith Business Park

A major business park in Fife could be set for expansion if Fife Council’s plans are approved.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
The local authority has proposed building five new business units on vacant land on the southern side of John Smith Business Park on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

The Begg Road proposal is for a single building subdivided into five units with parking, road infrastructure and landscaping.

“The project sets out to create a new baseline for Fife Council’s programme of delivery of light industrial/commercial units, creating a building which is capable of delivering on their sustainability objectives,” a design statement said.

How the new units could look at John Smith Business Park in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Council planning portal)How the new units could look at John Smith Business Park in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Council planning portal)
How the new units could look at John Smith Business Park in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Council planning portal)
There are currently two properties within the business park - Iona House and Lomond House. According to the InvestFife website, current park occupiers include Marston’s, Commscope Technologies, Vericall and Flexispace.

Last year, the council invested £300,000 at Iona House for major refurbishments. It was announced that the 28,000sq ft building would be redecorated, undergo electrical repairs, have new windows installed, and upgrade its toilet facilities.

Now, the council is looking to further invest in development at the out of town park.

It’s not the first time it has sought permission for the 930 square metre business centre expansion. It previously submitted an application last summer, but the planning authority advised developers to reorient the building to provide an active frontage on to Ostlers Way.

The newest application has made those changes and reshuffled parking and road layout in turn of the current application.d

Councillors will meet to consider the proposal in due course.

