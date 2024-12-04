New units planned just months after first tenants move into major Fife business park

Fife Council got planning permission this week to build five more business units at Levenmouth Business Park – just months after the park welcomed its first tenants in August.

The five new units will be part of one new building, and will be classed for business, general industrial use, storage, and distribution. The plans will also include bin storage, parking, and landscaping.

The plans are intended to expand the existing business park development and support the existence and development of small and medium sized businesses in the area.

According to Fife Council planners, the business park remains largely undeveloped except for seven previously approved units that have already been fully constructed. These units welcomed their first tenants in August.

These existing units provide 741 square metres of space for a range of businesses and supported the creation of an estimated 15 jobs. They have also been in high demand.

“The units – which have been built to a high specification - have evidenced high demand, with six units snapped up by growing businesses and new enterprises with ongoing enquiries focussed on the remaining available unit,” the council previously said.

Now, the council is ready to build even more units at the business park.

“Full planning permission is sought for the erection of five business units, arranged in a terrace, to create a total of 1,000 square metres of gross internal floorspace,” the report of handling said.

“Each unit would provide approximately 200 square metres of floor space. The units are intended for occupation by small to medium sized businesses operating under use classes 4, 5 or 6.”

The proposal also includes the formation of 21 car parking spaces and footpaths to provide pedestrian access around the proposed units.

“The applicant is Fife Council who, via the Economic Development Team, is promoting the scheme in the interests of enabling economic development and regeneration of a vacant site within the industrial estate,” planners continued.

In August, the council said: “The creation of Levenmouth Business Park is part of the £58 million 10-year Fife Industrial Innovation Investment Programme, which has been supported through the wider £1.5 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal and aims to provide much-needed serviced employment land and new industrial, office and business space across the Kingdom.”