3 Bridges Vets, in Dunfermline was founded by local vet, Hannah McKerrow, and her husband Brice.

The purpose-built clinic provides services for companion animals, farm animals and horses.

Much thought has been put into the design of the new vet practice to ensure the comfort of all animals. Dogs and cats have separate waiting rooms and wards, and all kennels have specialist orthopaedic beds.

Hannah and Bruce McKerrow, with vet Simon Ward and vet nurse Claire Jameson

There are discrete second entrances and exits to the consult rooms, for nervous dogs, or for situations when owners wouldn’t want to go back into the waiting room.

A keen sheep vet, Hannah has included a custom-built large animal facility, where farm animals can be brought in for procedures, as well as boasting facilities for advanced sheep reproduction services.

Explaining her decision to build a new vet practice, Hannah says, “There are many challenges facing the veterinary industry at the moment, but I knew I wanted to start my own practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Building it from scratch has allowed us to create a purpose-built clinic that serves my patients, clients and staff. We’re so excited for the future - it’s great to see clients coming in the door rather than tradesmen!”

The practice will also cover its own out of hours services.She said: “I know how much clients value seeing their own vet in an emergency situation, and I want the practice and our vets to have that continuity of care for our patients.”