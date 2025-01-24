Number of Scottish firms facing ‘critical’ financial distress rises by 56% - ‘Grim’ outlook as increased payroll costs set to impact already struggling firms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New data for Q4 of 2024 shows that businesses in Scotland, along with many other regions of the UK, saw further concerning rises in signs of financial distress in the final quarter of 2024. According to the latest Red Flag Alert data from leading independent business rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor, ‘critical’ instances of financial distress rose by a massive 56.5% from the previous quarter to 2,353 in Q4 2024 with impact across almost every sector recorded above the UK average rise of 50.2%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest data, which provides a quarterly snapshot of British corporate health, also reveals that in Q4 2024, there was a 25.4% increase in levels of businesses in Scotland suffering from ‘significant’ financial distress compared with Q4 2023, some 4% higher than the UK average year on year rise of 21.3%.

This type of distress (which refers to deterioration in key financial ratios and indicators including those measuring working capital, contingent liabilities, retained profits and net worth) was recorded in 32,696 instances in Scotland. Across the wider UK there were more than 654,000 instances of business financial distress, and a marginally slower quarter on quarter rise of 3.5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost every sector in Scotland saw rises in critical distress compared with the previous three-month period, with utilities (+275%) and food manufacturing (+210%) seeing the highest rises.

Ken Pattullo of Begbies Traynor in Scotland

The most affected sectors within Scottish firms experiencing ‘significant’ financial distress since the previous quarter were; professional services (+16.1%), printing & packaging (+15.3%), health and education (+13.1%), hotels & accommodation (+13%), sports and health clubs (+12.6%).

Seven of 22 industry categories monitored by Red Flag Alert saw decreases in ‘significant’ distress levels in Scotland, with bars and restaurants (-8.9%), food and drug retailers (-7.4%) and industrial transport and logistics (-5%) accounting for the most recovered sectors during the traditionally busy Christmas period.

Ken Pattullo, managing partner for Begbies Traynor in Scotland, said: “The huge jump in critical distress compared to last quarter hides a slight fall in that measure year on year, and can in part be attributed to seasonal peaks and troughs. However, the data for significant distress levels tends to predict future critical distress some months later, and is something of an early warning of widespread impact to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet another quarter of increased distress is compounded by the imminent impact of the Autumn budget and increased associated costs for business.

“There is evidence that cost inflation, although lower than a year ago, is still trickling through the supply chain, and layer on top of that the additional costs of employing staff from April 2025 and things look fairly grim for the second half of the year.

Mr Pattullo continues: “It’s clear that with so many businesses carrying so much debt the unwelcome additional cost burden that resulted for many employers in the recent budget could well be the straw that broke the camel’s back for many Scottish firms.”