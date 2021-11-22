Old Course Hotel in St Andrews announces opening of new restaurant and bar

Opened this autumn, it is the resort’s sixth bar and restaurant offering, and is part of a series of wider hotel renovations which took place this year, including the addition of a new penthouse, guest rooms and refurbished events spaces.

Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, Swilcan Loft offers uninterrupted views of the Old Course golf course, West Sands Beach and the iconic Hamilton Grand building, making it a new destination restaurant unlike any other in the town.

It is located on the fourth floor of the hotel, overlooking the 17th hole of the Old Course and one of golf’s most famous landmarks, Swilcan Bridge – from which Swilcan Loft takes its name.

A restaurant with truly stunning views

The 74-cover restaurant welcomes locals, visitors and of course guests for all day dining and is helmed

by executive head chef, Martin Hollis, who oversees all of the hotel’s restaurants, including the 3 AA Rosettes rated Road Hole Restaurant.

Martin and his team will be offering an eclectic international menu created with locally sourced Scottish produce, such as Hot Smoked Loch Duart Salmon Salad, Scottish Black Isle Beef Rib Eye and Local Berries with Champagne & Basil Jelly.

The extensive wine and bar list will feature signature cocktails such as the Islay Air – a warming cocktail for winter made with whisky, honey, fresh ginger and chocolate bitters.

Old Course Hotel sits within the Hospitality and Real Estate group of Kohler Co – created and headed

by executive chairman Herb Kohler. Kohler Co is the global leader in kitchen and bathroom products,

and the privately held company has provided home design solutions for over 140 years.

Interiors have been designed by Niti Bhatt to create the pared back interiors of Swilcan Loft. Grey wall panelling, ochre banquettes and a varied mix of furniture styles have been chosen to create a warm and inviting feel to the space.

Natural paint colours from Farrow & Ball echo the neutral hues of the North Sea and West Sands beach that can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around three sides of the room.

Swilcan Loft is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday to Wednesday,and Thursday to Saturday.

