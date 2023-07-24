Old Course Hotel unveils new exclusive gin with Fife distiller Darnley's

Located just 10 miles from each other, the gin showcases the hotel and distillery’s unique position on the East Fife coast, using only natural botanicals and incorporating locally grown and foraged ingredients. The gin’s name: Fearann, Mar, after the Gaelic for "the Earth, the Sea", is a nod to this location, where the land and sea meet.

The Old Course Hotel is synonymous with luxury Scottish hospitality. Creating a gin that reflected the five-star experience offered across the resort whilst linking to the surrounding land and adjacent sea was essential. Owned by the Wemyss family, with centuries-old heritage rooted in Fife, Darnley’s Gin was the ideal partner.

Available exclusively across Old Course Hotel’s bars and restaurants, Fearann, Mar incorporates locally sourced sea buckthorn, milk thistle and sugar kelp for a coastal finish, along with juniper, coriander seeds, angelica and marigold petals.

The new packaging cuts down on the carbon footprint of a bottle

The gin is packaged in sustainable pouches that can be reused and recycled. The pouches weigh less and also take up less space than conventional glass bottles, allowing more to be transported at once, reducing the carbon footprint.

“We’re thrilled to launch this exclusive gin, a product that champions our beautiful Scottish coast. Collaborating with a local distillery was hugely important to us and with Darnley’s expertise, Fife heritage and use of only natural ingredients they really are a perfect fit and we’re excited for this partnership to grow” said Phyllis Wilkie, General Manager, of the Old Course Hotel

The launch of Fearann, Mar is timed to the 150th anniversary of Kohler Co. the owners of Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa. With Kohler’s legacy of innovation, luxury hospitality experiences and valued partnerships, the creation of this unique spirit marks a celebration of this continued ethos.

How & where it’s made

In the village of Kingsbarns, on the grounds of Wemyss Castle, Darnley’s transformed a derelict farm cottage into their gin distillery.

Growing as many botanicals in the surrounding gardens as the Scottish weather allows, foraging what can’t be grown and sourcing ingredients that need warmer climates from trusted sources around the world, Darnley’s only uses natural ingredients.

Using a 350litre copper pot still, the gin created by Darnley’s begins with the highest quality British grown grain spirit, made in the London Dry Style with no additional flavours or sugars added after distillation. The carefully selected botanicals are steeped in the base spirit, allowing the essential oils and flavours to be released before distillation and the freshest Scottish water is used to reduce the gin to its bottling strength.