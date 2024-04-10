Old Course Hotel’s new executive chef teases new menus at St Andrews resort

The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St Andrews has appointed Coalin Finn as its new executive chef. (Pic: Submitted)

Coalin most recently headed up five-star hotel Claridge’s, London as the executive chef of its restaurant. Prior to this, Coalin was head chef at the five-star Inverlochy Castle Hotel near Fort William, as well as working alongside Daniel Humm as part of the Sous Team at Davies and Brook, their first Michelin-starred restaurant outside America.

Having grown up in Kilkenny, Ireland, Coalin initially trained as a pastry chef before moving to Dubai to work and train. A relocation back to the UK followed as he took up a place in Gordon Ramsay's group at the Savoy Grill, before spending time at Pétrus. Notably, Coalin also worked for Claude Bosi at the two-Michelin-starred Hibiscus.

This April, Coalin will debut a new wellbeing-focused and predominantly plant-based menu at the resort’s Spa Café, from nutritious super-food and wild rice salads to green goddess sandwiches, roasted vegetables and chia puddings. At the Swilcan Loft and renovated West Deck, brand-new menus will focus on informal sharing options, including Great Glen venison charcuterie platters and Lobster Rolls, made using locally caught St Andrews Bay lobster.

Coalin saide, "I am honoured to join the exceptional team at Old Course Hotel and to showcase my contemporary interpretation of Scottish cuisine. With St. Andrews' rich culinary heritage and access to incredible local produce, I look forward to creating memorable dining experiences across the resort.”