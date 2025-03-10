Old Manor Hotel celebrates employee awards as it announces an open day for locals

The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links, along with its parent business, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at Kinghorn, has recognised some of the top performing employees, by handing out annual Staff Achievement Awards.

Purchased by the Wallace family of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and The Bay Hotel in 2021, the Old Manor Hotel has retained many of its long term local staff, including Christina Kennedy who is now Operations Manager.

Recognised at the Old Manor as Employee of the Year, is long serving Hotel Porter David Morrison.

Along the coast at Kinghorn, receiving an Outstanding Achievement Award for Pettycur Bay and The Bay Hotel, is Gillian Page, who has worked behind the bar at Horizons, the venue’s in house restaurant, for over thirty years. Employee of the Year goes to Bay Hotel Housekeeper, Fiona Swain, from Methil, who has worked at the busy Hotel for the past eighteen months.

THE OLD MANOR HOTEL

“These hard working and committed individuals are all absolute stars, putting a great deal of effort into their daily jobs, whilst being well liked by both colleagues and customers,” said Pettycur Bay Holiday Park Director, Tommy Wallace.

“We’ve always had a policy of handing out staff achievement awards across all our businesses, as we like to say thank you, and acknowledge good work. Many of our employees are local people, and some, like David, Christina and Gillian, have been with us for a long time.”

The awards come as The Old Manor announces it is to hold a special Open Evening on Friday April 4, 6.30pm - 9pm, to let local people see what the Hotel has to offer in terms of weddings, events and dining.

Christina Kennedy said: “We’ve been very busy indeed since the Wallace family took over, renovating and refreshing many areas of the Old Manor, work which is still continuing. All day dining is available in our light and airy Seaview Conservatory restaurant, with weddings and events well catered for in the Hotel’s fine function suite.”

THE BAY HOTEL

“With so much work having been carried out over the past few years, we are very keen to show off the Old Manor to the local market. It's been a labour of love from the present owners who have been committed to bringing the Hotel back to its former glory as one of the premier seaview Hotels in Lundin Links,” said added.

She continued by saying: “We are confident that local people will very much enjoy seeing what we have done, especially those that used to frequent the Old Manor in the past. Maybe they've not been in for a while for a meal or a drink? We want them to know that we've got locally sourced drinks, signature cocktails and a wide-ranging, affordably priced new spring menu.”

“Any local couples who are recently engaged, and looking for a wedding venue, should know that we have dates available this year, and into next. Come along on Friday April 4, and view the Function Suite which will be fully set out.”

“Throughout this Open Evening, those attending can enjoy a light finger buffet. Our helpful and committed team will be hand to show them around. We're looking forward to very busy Spring here at the Old Manor, with Mother's Day and Easter coming up as well,” finished Christina.

Porter David Morrison

Along at Pettycur Bay, excitement is in the air with the Holiday Park finding out that it is a finalist in three categories of the prestigious Fife Business Awards 2025, run by Fife Chamber of Commerce - the Tourism & Hospitality Category, the Medium Business Category, and the Family Business of the Year category.

“These finalist listings are fantastic news,” said Tommy. “To be a finalist in all three categories we entered is amazing. We are keen to support the work of Fife Chamber, so decided to give these awards a go, as they are ones we had not entered before. We seem to tick a lot of the boxes, especially in the Best Family Business category. The awards night takes place this Friday May 16 at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews. The judges have visited us to carry out some filming. It was very exciting indeed.”