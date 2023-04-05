News you can trust since 1871
Online reviews put Fife care home in top 20 in Scotland

A Fife care home has been named as one of the top 20 in Scotland, according to online reviews.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read

Barchester’s Canmore Lodge in Dunfermline gained full marks in the analysis by independent care home reviews website, carehome.co.uk

The site is often one of the first places people will look when searching for a care home for a loved one, and all reviews are vetted.

The awards recognise the 20 top rated care homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents, friends and family.

Carolyn Bell, senior carer, and Claire McDonald, care assistant, with the home's awardCarolyn Bell, senior carer, and Claire McDonald, care assistant, with the home's award
Jane Aitken, senior general manager of Canmore Lodge, said: “It just goes to show what a credit to the home the team here really are. I am so proud of all of their hard work and dedication to the people they care for, that’s why we have this award.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of Barchester Canmore Lodge Care Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in Scotland.

“It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

