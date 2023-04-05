Barchester’s Canmore Lodge in Dunfermline gained full marks in the analysis by independent care home reviews website, carehome.co.uk

The site is often one of the first places people will look when searching for a care home for a loved one, and all reviews are vetted.

The awards recognise the 20 top rated care homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents, friends and family.

Carolyn Bell, senior carer, and Claire McDonald, care assistant, with the home's award

Jane Aitken, senior general manager of Canmore Lodge, said: “It just goes to show what a credit to the home the team here really are. I am so proud of all of their hard work and dedication to the people they care for, that’s why we have this award.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of Barchester Canmore Lodge Care Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in Scotland.

