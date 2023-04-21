Open day launches new fitness studio in Kirkcaldy

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, which runs leisure centres in swimming pools across the Kingdom, has created the specially designed fitness space at its new Flex Studio at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre. It offers huge range of programmes including BodyPUMP, group cycle, box fit and functional fitness.

The studio is kitted out with barbells, weights, resistance tubes, kettlebells, lateral endurance hurdles, agility grid system, speed ladder, wearable fitness tracker and MARS interactive screens as well as ambient lighting to suit any class and tempo.

The open day takes place between 12:000pm and 3:00pm on Saturday (April 22)

The fitness studio in Kirkcaldy has taster sessions this weekend

Evelyn Crichton, fitness class co-ordinator for Fife Sports and Leisure Centre, said: “We are really excited about the launch of the new studio – we are confident that users will really benefit from the space, equipment, and range of programmes on offer.

“Saturday’s open day is an opportunity for regular fitness goers, as well as those who have never taken part in a group fitness session, to come along and try out this fantastic state-of-art fitness studio – it’s a great new resource for the Kirkcaldy area offering locals a wide range of opportunities to get physically active.”

