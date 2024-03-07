Open day marks launch of new ownership of Cupar chemist
Numark Pharmacy is rebranding the business in the town’s Crossgate as Rowlands Pharmacy Crossgate, and will host the event on Tuesday, March 12 from 10:00am.
The chemits will offer customers access to prescription dispensary, vaccination services, over the counter medications, emergency contraception, and medication review. Customers will also benefit from expert advice in treating a range of common conditions from seasonal illnesses such as coughs, colds, sore throats, earache, and hay fever, to common skin conditions including athlete’s foot, acne, eczema, verrucas and warts, along with common clinical conditions.
Elizabeth said: “We can’t wait to open our doors to the community in Cupar. It’s set to be a special day and having Christopher join us will make it a morning to remember. It will be great to chat to customers and celebrate community pharmacy and its importance to those who live in Cupar.”