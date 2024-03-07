Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Numark Pharmacy is rebranding the business in the town’s Crossgate as Rowlands Pharmacy Crossgate, and will host the event on Tuesday, March 12 from 10:00am.

The chemits will offer customers access to prescription dispensary, vaccination services, over the counter medications, emergency contraception, and medication review. Customers will also benefit from expert advice in treating a range of common conditions from seasonal illnesses such as coughs, colds, sore throats, earache, and hay fever, to common skin conditions including athlete’s foot, acne, eczema, verrucas and warts, along with common clinical conditions.

