Open farm and visitor centre in Fife given green light

Plans for a new open farm and visitors centre have been approved in Fife.

Balbuthie Farm in north east Fife has been granted planning permission to open a visitors centre.

The centre will house a presentation and meeting room, reception area, a cafe with a kitchen and visitor facilities. Toilet facilities will also be provided.

The centre will also have 21 parking spaces, which includes one disabled and one electric charging space.

The open farm and visitor centre would operate free of charge, with the exception of the cafe. Any profits made from the visitor centre cafe (which will also be open to members of the public), will be utilised to fund up to four jobs. Staff would be required in order to run the café, farm tours, administration aspects and cleaning of the visitor centre.

At the north east planning committee on Wednesday, councillors approved the proposal.