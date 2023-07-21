Opening hours restored at four leisure centres in Fife

Starting from August 21, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust will reinstate the opening hours at Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre, East Sands Leisure Centre, Cupar Sports Centre, and Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre. This development is made possible through funding from Fife Council to support individuals in their journey towards an active lifestyle.The decision aligns with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust's mission to promote health, wellbeing, and community engagement through accessible sports and leisure facilities. Emma Walker, the chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "We are thrilled to reinstate the opening hours at these centres. This decision will benefit both the public and local clubs, providing them with more flexibility to get active. We firmly believe that physical activity plays a crucial role in promoting wellbeing and building a stronger, healthier community."Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council's spokesperson for communities and leisure services, shared her support: “Lockdowns and restrictions throughout the Covid-19 pandemic brought the leisure and fitness sector to a relative standstill. Our leisure centres and community sports centres are vital resources to local communities, providing opportunities to improve fitness, health, and wellbeing.”