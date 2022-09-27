Optos is a specialist in advanced retinal imaging technology.

The Dunfermline based business has installed 22,000 devices globally, and reported a 14% annual revenue growth for the year ended March 2022.

It was founded in 1992 by Douglas Anderson after his five-year old son lost his sight in one eye due to a retinal detachment despite regular eye examinations.

Optos has reported significant growth on its 30th anniversary

Determined to enable eye problems to be detected as early as possible, he set out with the goal to make a patient-friendly device to capture an ultra-widefield image of the retina.

Through this, Optos developed a device capable of ultra-widefield high resolution digital images called optomap.

These images capture approximately 82% and 200◦ of the retina - something no other device can do in a single capture.

Rob Kennedy, chief executive, Optos, based in Dunfermline

The optomap systems can be found in many optometrists and ophthalmologists’ practices across the world, as well as in hospitals.

Rob Kennedy, chief executive, paid tribute t his staff for driving the company forward.

He said: “We are proud of what Optos has achieved over the past three decades.

“We have remained true to Douglas’ core purpose of improving patient outcomes by providing the best imaging technology and so reduce the risk of sight loss.

“In pursuit of this, we pioneered the only single capture ultra-widefield retinal imaging, and now more than 22,000 optomap devices are in use worldwide. We have delivered significant growth, continued to develop our technology, and ultimately enabled our customers to help save the sight of their patients.”

The business has continued to invest significantly into research and development - $18.6m, up more than 40% on the previous yea.

Globally, more than 500 people are employed by Optos.

Over 2,000 published and ongoing clinical trials have also been conducted while thousands of case studies and testimonials reinforce the long-term value of optomap imaging and OCT in diagnosis, management and treatment, and supporting patient engagement.