Since the beginning of April, its tenancy sustainment team has delivered over £50,000 of direct financial support to tenants with fuel debts.

The fund was set up to provide short term relief for households struggling with the costs of utility bills.

Fuel Support Fund.

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “Though the Social Housing Support Scheme has come to an end our dedicated tenancy sustainment team continue to source new funding to help support our tenants.

"Kingdom’s mission is to provide more than a home and helping to tackle fuel poverty is just one of the ways in which we can do this.

“The message from both Kingdom and Fairfield to tenants is simple, if you’re struggling with your financial situation for any reason, get in touch to find out what help and support is available.”

