Persimmon teamed up with Kingdom Housing Association to for the houses at Rosslyn Gait on the edge of the Lang Toun.

A total of 76 high-quality, affordable new homes will help local people in housing need, following the completion of the project. The homes are a mixture of one, two and three bedroom properties.

Kevin Rees, the home builder’s North Scotland construction director was joined by Susan McDonald, Kingdom’s director of operations, and Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s spokesperson for housing, to mark the completion of the project and hear how the new affordable homes are already helping families in need.

From left: Susan McDonald, Councillor Judy Hamilton, Nicola Gartshore (Project Officer, Kingdom Housing Association) and Kevin Rees

Susan said: “This development provides a diverse housing mix of larger family homes, apartments and cottage flats and the homes have been designed with the current and future needs of the residents in mind and it was a pleasure to see our customers enjoying their new homes.

“The properties offer a safe and secure home. They are also highly energy-efficient which means they're more affordable to heat. Even though we're heading into Spring and, hopefully, some warmer weather, the cost of living crisis continues to affect everyone so being able to offer homes of this size and standard for our customers which can save them money is a real benefit."

Persimmon’s Rosslyn Gait development is part of a project that will deliver over ,000 new homes in the area – 163 of which will be transferred to housing association partners. The investment will include funding for a new primary school and community hall, as well as new commercial and leisure facilities.

Mr Rees, added: “Fife needs more new homes and as one of the area’s largest home builders, we’re proud to be working with Fife Council and Kingdom Housing Association to create new vibrant and successful communities.