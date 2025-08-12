Palletline raises over £24,000 for The Multibank at annual members' awards event

Palletline, the UK’s leading palletised freight distribution network, has reaffirmed its commitment to making a difference in local communities by raising over £24,000 for its nominated charity, The Multibank, during its recent Members’ Dinner and Awards event at Celtic Manor Resort.

The impressive total reflects the incredible generosity of Palletline’s kind-hearted members and guests, who came together not only to celebrate excellence within the network but also to support a cause that is helping to transform lives across the UK.

Founded in collaboration with the former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon, The Multibank is a unique charitable initiative that redistributes surplus essential household goods to families experiencing hardship. By bringing together businesses, local authorities, and charities, The Multibank creates a streamlined solution to address both poverty and environmental waste—providing dignity, support, and practical help to those in need.

As one of the earliest corporate supporters of The Multibank, Palletline has played a pivotal role in its logistics operations, using its national network to collect, store, and distribute surplus goods to hubs across the country. Member companies have contributed not only resources and time, but also vital expertise, helping to expand the reach and impact of the initiative.

Bob Garmory Director of The Purvis Group in Lochgelly with Cherrie Bija of The Multibank

Additionally, Palletline has donated three forklift trucks, worth approximately £100,000, to improve handling capacity at hubs in Middlesbrough, Swansea, and Birmingham and provided forklift training to charity staff and conducting health and safety audits to keep operations safe and efficient.

The evening also paid special tribute to Bob Garmory, Director of The Purvis Group in Lochgelly was who was presented with the Charity Award.

Bob is a founding trustee of the Multibank and he worked alongside Gordon Brown to bring the scheme to life.

Graham Leitch, Group CEO at Palletline, commented: “Supporting The Multibank is not just about corporate responsibility—it’s about community. The generosity shown by our members at this year’s awards evening was truly heartwarming. Raising over £24,000 in a single night speaks volumes about the spirit of our network and our shared belief in helping others.”

The funds raised will enable The Multibank to continue its essential work, ensuring that more families across the UK have access to life-changing goods—from nappies and toiletries to bedding and furniture—that many of us take for granted.

Palletline’s partnership with The Multibank exemplifies how businesses can come together to make a tangible difference, not just in their industry, but in society as a whole.