Papa John’s opens new franchise in Fife

Pizza restaurant giant Papa John’s has opened a new franchise in St Andrews.

The new restaurant can be found at Abbeyford Leisure’s St Andrews Holiday Park at Kinkell Braes, one of the most sought-after holiday locations on the east coast of Scotland.

They will also be delivering to residents in St Andrews.

One of the first people to sample one of the Papa John’s pizzas was local MSP Willie Rennie.

“The arrival of internationally renowned Papa John’s pizza in St Andrews is a fantastic addition to the town and will benefit local residents, students and visitors alike,” Mr Rennie said.

“Abbeyford Leisure are transforming and modernising the park with the upgrade to their entertainment and food facilities and now Papa John’s.”

David J Evans, Abbeyford Leisure chairperson, said: “We were delighted when Papa John’s wanted to ‘play ball’. As big fans of the company’s top-quality fresh pizza, the result is a ‘hole in one’ and a combination which the whole family can enjoy.

“St Andrews is a busy town and we have plenty of parking so we will also be welcoming students and families in the region to drop by and pick up a takeaway while appreciating a view of the sea and perhaps musing about their golf score, while they wait for their pizza to be baked.”