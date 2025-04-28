Partnership aims to help independent brands punch above their weight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Heroes, a champion of independent businesses, has partnered with PR agency Make More Noise to help drive their shared mission of supporting disruptive challenger brands.

Born out of a proven successful working relationship between the two businesses, where Make More Noise has supported Local Heroes in building brand profile through earned media, the new partnership will take the marketing specialist to its next stage of development in helping independents punch above their weight.

Based in Fife, Local Heroes was founded by former advertising agency CEO, Guy Hayward, to help locally owned businesses grow, thrive, and invigorate communities. Having previously worked with global brands such as Nike, Adidas and Microsoft and with more than 30 years of industry experience, Guy now has an impressive roster of clients, including University of St Andrews, Skypark and Erdington Group.

Headquartered in Birmingham and founded by experienced PR consultant Hannah Haffield, Make More Noise helps the UK’s challenger brands dominate their sectors through bespoke PR services that deliver real, consistent and concrete results. The agency’s clients span entrepreneurial, trade and consumer brands and include juice® and Trustonic.

Local Heroes’ new partnership with Make More Noise follows the recent announcement of its strategic relationship with innovative tech platform, The Influence Room, to help independent brands compete with corporate giants.

Guy Haywardconfirmed: “We have seen first hand the tangible results the Make More Noise team achieve through PR, and given we share the same values of telling the stories of independent businesses, this partnership felt like a natural step.

“At Local Heroes we believe that impactful earned media is critical to independent businesses, and so in partnering with The Influence Room - and now Make More Noise - we are creating a clear suite of capabilities to help our clients truly punch above their weight. As such, I am excited to see what we can achieve with the expertise of Hannah and the team.”

Hannah Haffield added: “We have a great relationship with Guy and Local Heroes and always enjoy telling their story. Our shared motive of supporting challenger brands to thrive in their industries underpins our new partnership, and we’re excited to see how our combined efforts can help our clients grow and succeed.”