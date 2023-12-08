Pay rise for Aldi staff at stores across Fife of at least £12 per hour

Aldi staff in Fife are to get a pay rise as the supermarket becomes the first in the UK to guarantee store and warehouse colleagues pay of at least £12 an hour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This move makes Aldi the first supermarket to offer rates in line with the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October.

Store Assistants’ pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally,5, based on the length of service as part of Aldi’s £67m investment into salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and this is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year. We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and they play a huge part in making Aldi what it is today.”