‘Pay what you like’ offer for tour of Fife whisky distillery
A Fife distillery has launched a ‘pay what you like’ initiative for tours of its facility.
Kingsbarns Distillery is offering tours at prices people feel comfortable paying from now until March 2023.
The new initiative is available every Sunday for the 10:30am slot. Each tour, usually priced at £12, lasts one hour. Guests will visit the distillery’s exhibition space to learn more about the history and heritage of the Kingsbarns brand, before going on a guided tour of the five-star distillery.
Visitors will gain first-hand knowledge of whisky production, and the tour ends in one of the Kingsbarns’ tasting rooms where each guest will receive two complimentary samples of ts single malts, including its award-winning ‘Dream to Dram.’
Most Popular
At the end of each tour, customers will have the opportunity to pay something towards the cost of the tour - but only if they wish to.
Peter Holroyd, distillery manager, said: “There’s no denying that this has been a tough year financially for so many people and things are expected to get worse as we approach Christmas. We wanted to ensure our award-winning distillery was accessible to everyone and provide a fun day out for locals and tourists alike.
“We hope our ‘Pay What You Like’ tours will encourage those who may not have considered a distillery tour before, to visit us.”
The ‘Pay What You Like’ tour can be booked at kingsbarnsdistillery.com using the discount code ‘PAYWHATYOULIKE22’. To book, customers must reserve the Sunday morning tour at 10:30am and enter the discount code upon checkout.