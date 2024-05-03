Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken set to open food outlet in new Kirkcaldy retail development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pepe’s Piri Piri Kirkcaldy launches on Thursday, May 9 at the new retail development at the top of Rosslyn Street, just next to Fife Ice Arena.

It is the latest business to move into the site that was once a car wash and formerly home to Kingsway Entertainments before being demolished and redeveloped.

Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken is a UK-wide franchise which already has a base in Rosyth. This is the company’s first outlet in the Lang Toun, and the 196th store overall. It will offer takeaway, delivery and a sit-in option, operating from midday until late evening. The business will create 12 new jobs.

The new Pepe's Piri Piri Chicken opens in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Facebook)