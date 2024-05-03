Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken set to open food outlet in new Kirkcaldy retail development
Pepe’s Piri Piri Kirkcaldy launches on Thursday, May 9 at the new retail development at the top of Rosslyn Street, just next to Fife Ice Arena.
It is the latest business to move into the site that was once a car wash and formerly home to Kingsway Entertainments before being demolished and redeveloped.
Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken is a UK-wide franchise which already has a base in Rosyth. This is the company’s first outlet in the Lang Toun, and the 196th store overall. It will offer takeaway, delivery and a sit-in option, operating from midday until late evening. The business will create 12 new jobs.
It opens just one month after the launch of anchor tenant, Avens Convenience Store - operated by Nisa - with the Salvation Army and Sun Shack completing the development which has brought a gap site back into use.
