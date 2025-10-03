Perfect Clean secures record £8m contract with Fife Council

By Paul Kiddie
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 11:16 BST
Commercial cleaning specialist Perfect Clean has agreed a record £8 million contract with Fife Council.

The agreement runs until 2027 with an option for a further 24 months and is the largest deal secured by the Edinburgh-based firm since its launch 12 years ago.

Most Popular

The contract focuses on comprehensive house clearances and cleaning, with the primary goal to restore council housing stock, hostels and traveller community sites to the highest standards of cleanliness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company will also provide a range of associated services, including minor repairs, garden tidying, graffiti removal and specialist treatments, as well as the safe disposal of hazardous materials.

Milestone: Perfect Clean.placeholder image
Milestone: Perfect Clean.

The partnership is set to deliver tangible benefits for the community with Perfect Clean’s efficient processes helping reduce the time properties remain empty, increasing the availability of much-needed social housing in the area.

The company is also committed to subcontracting to local businesses, helping create jobs and support SMEs throughout the Fife region.

A leading name in the professional cleaning and maintenance industry, Perfect Clean’s technicians cover Scotland and the north of England and will service Fife Council from a new depot in Kirkcaldy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are thrilled to be starting this partnership with Fife Council and look forward to contributing positively to the quality of life for residents across Fife," said Managing Director Emilia Ferenc.

“The scope of the work extends beyond standard housing to include dedicated services for homeless hostels and traveller sites. This demonstrates the council's confidence in Perfect Clean’s ability to work sensitively and effectively across diverse and vital community settings.”

Perfect Clean already works closely with City of Edinburgh Council and Falkirk Council and Operations Director Stuart McRobb said: "This contract is a tremendous vote of confidence in our team and our capabilities, and it motivates us to continue setting the highest standards in our industry. It marks a significant milestone for the company, cementing our position as a trusted partner to the public sector.

“We were selected not only for our competitive and high-quality proposal but also for our strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are championing the Fair Work First principles, promoting fair and equitable employment practices. Furthermore, we are dedicated to minimising our environmental impact by reducing waste sent to landfill and adopting sustainable solutions wherever possible.”

www.perfectcleanltd.co.uk.

Related topics:Fife CouncilEdinburghSMEsEnglandKirkcaldyScotland
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice