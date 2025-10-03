Perfect Clean secures record £8m contract with Fife Council

Commercial cleaning specialist Perfect Clean has agreed a record £8 million contract with Fife Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement runs until 2027 with an option for a further 24 months and is the largest deal secured by the Edinburgh-based firm since its launch 12 years ago.

The contract focuses on comprehensive house clearances and cleaning, with the primary goal to restore council housing stock, hostels and traveller community sites to the highest standards of cleanliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company will also provide a range of associated services, including minor repairs, garden tidying, graffiti removal and specialist treatments, as well as the safe disposal of hazardous materials.

Milestone: Perfect Clean.

The partnership is set to deliver tangible benefits for the community with Perfect Clean’s efficient processes helping reduce the time properties remain empty, increasing the availability of much-needed social housing in the area.

The company is also committed to subcontracting to local businesses, helping create jobs and support SMEs throughout the Fife region.

A leading name in the professional cleaning and maintenance industry, Perfect Clean’s technicians cover Scotland and the north of England and will service Fife Council from a new depot in Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are thrilled to be starting this partnership with Fife Council and look forward to contributing positively to the quality of life for residents across Fife," said Managing Director Emilia Ferenc.

“The scope of the work extends beyond standard housing to include dedicated services for homeless hostels and traveller sites. This demonstrates the council's confidence in Perfect Clean’s ability to work sensitively and effectively across diverse and vital community settings.”

Perfect Clean already works closely with City of Edinburgh Council and Falkirk Council and Operations Director Stuart McRobb said: "This contract is a tremendous vote of confidence in our team and our capabilities, and it motivates us to continue setting the highest standards in our industry. It marks a significant milestone for the company, cementing our position as a trusted partner to the public sector.

“We were selected not only for our competitive and high-quality proposal but also for our strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are championing the Fair Work First principles, promoting fair and equitable employment practices. Furthermore, we are dedicated to minimising our environmental impact by reducing waste sent to landfill and adopting sustainable solutions wherever possible.”

www.perfectcleanltd.co.uk.