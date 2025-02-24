Persimmon launches search for artwork designs at new Fife development

Public art is to be installed as part of a new housing development in Coaltown of Wemyss.

House builder Persimmon is inviting Fife artists to design and deliver the artwork at its the Castle Park development. It has a budget of £18,600 for the work.

The successful applicant will work closely with Persimmon’s team of construction and technical experts to ensure the artwork integrates seamlessly into the development and becomes a lasting feature of the community.

Castle Park is a new residential development featuring 125 energy-efficient homes.

From left: Darren MacKay, Cllr Judy Hamilton and Kate Narro (Pic: Submitted)

Located on land south of Main Street in Coaltown of Wemyss, the development will provide a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, enhancing housing options for local families and first-time buyers. In addition to new homes, the development will bring vital community benefits, including a dedicated public open space and funding for local schools and upgrading local play facilities.

The development was welcomed by Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s housing spokesperson. She said: “I am delighted to welcome these new homes, with innovative energy-efficiency. It’s so good to have partners like Persimmon, who are supporting us in addressing the Housing Emergency and the Climate Emergency. Each new home represents not only housing, but local jobs and apprenticeships.

“We are building community as part of this exciting development, we are inviting local artists to create public art, ensuring a vibrant, local and exciting community for all its residents.”

The developer is also looking forward to seeing the applications from local artists.

James MacKay, managing director of Persimmon North Scotland, said: “As we deliver much-needed new homes in Fife, we also want to create exciting opportunities for local people – from jobs and apprenticeships to the chance to design the public artwork that will be a central feature of the development. “We’re looking for artwork that reflects the local heritage and brings something unique to the area. I encourage any local artists to get in touch with their ideas.”

Interested artists can find our more information here and can submit their work here