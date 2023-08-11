Peter Vardy Carz rebrands with a launch event on Saturday (August 12) at its Caxton Place showroom on Mitchelston Industrial Estate. The company is also making a similar change in Edinburgh after announcing plans to close its used car dealerships in Dundee and Glasgow close its used car supermarkets in Dundee and Glasgow.

"We are delighted to introduce the MG brand to Kirkcaldy," said Peter Vardy, chief executive. "MG has a rich history and a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vehicles.”

The new MG dealerships will showcase a lineup of the latest MG models, and feature what the company described as “state-of-the-art servicing facilities” for customers. The company said the move “highlighted its strong position in the automotive market and its commitment to bringing the best brands and services to customers across Scotland.”