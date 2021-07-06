Pictures show progress on building Fife's newest retail park

Work started on the retail park on South Road Cupar earlier this year – and already the development is starting to take shape.

The £8m project will include eight retail and leisure units.

B&M will be the main anchor store for the development. It has also been confirmed that pre-lets have been agreed with Indigo Sun and the fast food giant Burger King which will be Cupar’s first drive-thru restaurant.

Costa Coffee will also be opening a branch in the town.

1. Cupar retail park One of the latest shots of the retail park.

2. Cupar retail park The development is next to Tesco.