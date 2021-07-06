One of the latest shots of the retail park.

Pictures show progress on building Fife's newest retail park

New pictures show how the construction of Fife’s newest retail park has progressed.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:58 am

Work started on the retail park on South Road Cupar earlier this year – and already the development is starting to take shape.

The £8m project will include eight retail and leisure units.

B&M will be the main anchor store for the development. It has also been confirmed that pre-lets have been agreed with Indigo Sun and the fast food giant Burger King which will be Cupar’s first drive-thru restaurant.

Costa Coffee will also be opening a branch in the town.

1. Cupar retail park

Photo: Bruce C Russell

2. Cupar retail park

The development is next to Tesco.

Photo: Bruce C Russell

