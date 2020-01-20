Pie awards success for two Levenmouth butchers

Two Levenmouth butchers are celebrating success at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2020.

They were presented with the following awards by TV personality and entrepreneur, Carol Smillie.

Stuart’s received a gold for its steak and gravy pie and a silver for its sausage roll.

Keith Stuart said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed.

“To have been judged as one of the best against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

Meanwhile, W F Stark got a silver for its scotch pie.

Over 75 professional pie makers entered around 460 of their best products into 11 categories this year.