Kingdom Housing Association has confirmed ongoing funding from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) for The Naumann Initiative – its groundbreaking project tackling homelessness and unemployment.

Launched in 2019 The Naumann Initiative was aimed at breaking the vicious cycle of homelessness and unemployment, by giving a homeless person a home, a job, and support with any complex needs or barriers to sustaining their tenancy.

In 2021, Working Out Of Homelessness, the second phase of the initiative, was launched with DWP support allowing Kingdom to build upon the initial project and enhance the support available to people facing homelessness.

The association has now recruited six new staff members, who had been homeless ,through the Naumann Initiative and several Naumann partnerships have been created with local employers.

Lynne Dunn, manager of Kingdom Works, the association’s employability project, said, “It’s great news that the DWP have agreed to provide us with the funding to roll this project into 2022.

"We plan to expand activities and reach more homeless people.

"In addition to the new roles created by Kingdom, in the last year Kingdom Works supported 104 homeless individuals, 61 undertook training, 40 started work and of those 40, 32 have moved into permanent housing. All of this was achieved by engaging closely with our employability partners, DWP, James Bank Hostel, Link Living, YMCA and Hunter House.”

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, added: “The ongoing funding allows us to strengthen existing partnerships and develop new ones with local employers so we can continue to tackle homelessness and unemployment.”

