Pizza van proving a hit as it brings a slice of Italy to Fife every weekend

Massimo Panarella launched Don Basilico, a vintage pizza van selling traditional Italian pizza every Friday to Sunday evening in Dunnikier estate at the start of April. Since then he has been serving up a slice of Italy to rave reviews.

The chef, who moved to Kirkcaldy in 1997 two years after meeting his wife who is from the Lang Toun in Pescara, Italy, is delighted to be able to bring the taste of his home land to Fife.

He said: “I come from a family that own their own small trattoria in Milan. I started working there early in life and it was there where I learned all I know and love about cooking. My philosophy is the Italian philosophy. In Italy food is serious business and it brings people together. I love my job and I love to bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Massimo Panarella started offering traditional pizzas from the Don Basilico van last month.

Judging by the comments on the business’ Facebook page Massimo is managing to bring many smiles to the people of Kirkcaldy with his pizzas on a weekly basis.

"My style is Italian style – simple, passionate and tasty,” he said, “this is why I've chosen pizza. Pizza is simple and versatile and really tasty. I am proud to bring a little bit of Italian tradition to Kirkcaldy. Each one of my pizzas is rested for 24 hours and stretched by hand.

“When I met my wife I owned a small pub in a seaside town on the east coast of Italy, which was great for a single man but not so good for a married one so I sold it and moved to Scotland. Kirkcaldy is a beautiful seaside town. I’ve seen small artisan businesses start during the past years and I hoped to be one of them. I always dreamed of opening my own business but with three kids and a mortgage it’s difficult. Now the kids are grown up and when I saw the opportunity I jumped at it.”

Massimo is currently renting the van, but hopes to raise enough money over the next year to buy his own van or to move in to a shop. While still having a full time job, Massimo is currently running Don Basilico nightly from Friday to Sunday each week.

The Italian chef has brought a taste of Italy to Kirkcaldy and his pizzas are proving popular with locals.

He added: “I hope to extend to more days a week in the future. It’s hard work but I love it. I started slow and easy but I have lots of ideas for the future. I currently offer a small selection of traditional pizzas with a weekly special.

“The response has been amazing. We have had very good feedback from the local community and we have been very busy. I have had lots of help from my family and friends and I want to thank them and all our customers for their support.”