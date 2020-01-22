Plans for cat cafe in Fife town given green light

Plans to create a new cat cafe in St Andrews have been given the green light.

Applicant Joanne Jarvie has been given permission to turn a South Street shop into a cat cafe and arts, crafts and relaxation classroom.

In the application, Ms Jarvie outlined a cat cafe and health and wellbeing lounge, with space for up to 15 people to relax with the feline pets.

In her application, Ms Jarvie wrote: “Time slots will be allocated and patrons will also have the opportunity to purchase drinks and food from the cafe below.

“Arts, crafts and relaxation sessions and book clubs will also be offered.”

In a supporting statement, Mrs Jarvie said: “The physiological and psychological benefits of human-animal bonding have long been recognized.

“Recent research has shown that cats can relieve stress and anxiety and trigger feelings of happiness and contentment.

“The idea is to create a comfortable space where people can relax with the cats during the day and take part in arts, crafts and relaxation sessions in the evening.

“Knitting, painting, origami, yoga, a book club and mindfulness sessions are just some of the ideas we had.”

Cat-related items and health and wellbeing books will also be sold in a retail area inside the shop.

The shop will be open from 9am-8pm, Monday to Sunday, with the cat cafe operating between 9am-5pm.

The health and wellbeing and arts and crafts sessions will run from 6pm-8pm.