Plans for major changes at Old Course Hotel ahead of 2021 Open Championship

The Old Course Hotel could undergo major changes ahead of St Andrews hosting the Open Championship in 2021.

Plans have been submitted to build more conferencing and function space, additional new bedrooms, relocate staff office accommodation, enhance the interior design and exterior landscape, and extend the car park provision with the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

The works would see the main function hall, the Hall of Champions, extended from 300 seats to 400, while the west wing of the hotel will have an additional 31 bedrooms added.

It is hoped the main works would begin early in 2020, with the external works on the north side is completed by late March 2020, to avoid any impact on the golf.

All other external works would progress past March 2020, with the aim of having all the works completed ahead of the Open Championship returning to St Andrews in 2021.

In the application, it states: “This project would have a significant positive impact on the continued success of the tourism sector in Fife, particularly St Andrews.”

It continues: “The proposals ensure the business will continue to offer the highest quality and that it is done so in a sensitive and respectful manner in terms of the alterations to the building as well as to any impact on surrounding land uses, the applicant’s neighbours and the wider amenity of the community.”

The plans have been submitted to Fife Council for approval.