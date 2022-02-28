Plans for vast wind farm off Fife coast poised to achieve new milestone

The Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore project will next week see the first turbine components scheduled for delivery to the Port of Dundee.

A total of 72 turbine tower sections, and 36 blades, are due to travel up the River Tay by barge and be brought alongside the new DunEco Quay.

Over the following months the tower sections will be assembled into 24 turbine towers, some 90 metres in height. The blades, each 83.5 metres in length, will be stored at the Port of Dundee prior to their shipment to site, 15 kilometres off the Fife coast.

The wind farm turbine blades are currently located at the Port of Hull. They are due to be delivered to the Port of Dundee next week. Picture: Peter Devlin

The wind farm, which has both a local and global supply chain, has been impacted by the pandemic in Europe and in the Far East, resulting in a delay to its commissioning. The new key contract for difference (CfD) start date is June 2024.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “This is a major milestone for NnG as we see the first components delivered to our marine hub at the Port of Dundee. While the pandemic has impacted our timescales, we remain as committed as ever to working with the Scottish supply chain to get these turbines in the water and start generating clean, green electricity for the UK.”

David Webster, director of energy at Forth Ports, which owns the Port of Dundee, added: “This is what we have been working towards with our £40m investment in the Port of Dundee.”

