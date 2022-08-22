Plans lodged to add new hair salon next to business in Fife town
A business in Glenrothes is looking to expand to create a new hair salon.
Akmal Ali has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to extend the premises adjacent to A K Foodstore, 42 Barnton Place, to create the new development.
Mr Ali says the move will open up a new business opportunity.
A supporting statement lodged with documents shows the land adjacent to the shop, owned by the business, has lain unused and in need of some remedial work - the existing paving is uneven and broken in places,
The applicant says the development would have have “minimal impact” on a nearby house.
The salon’s proposed operating hours would be 8.30 until 6:30pm, Monday to Saturday.
The existing business operates much longer opening hours.
The statement added: “ This proposal would provide an opportunity for another small business, and also contribute a few more jobs to the local economy.”
Councillors will consider the plans in due course.