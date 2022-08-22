Plans lodged to add new hair salon next to business in Fife town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akmal Ali has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to extend the premises adjacent to A K Foodstore, 42 Barnton Place, to create the new development.

Mr Ali says the move will open up a new business opportunity.

A supporting statement lodged with documents shows the land adjacent to the shop, owned by the business, has lain unused and in need of some remedial work - the existing paving is uneven and broken in places,

The applicant says the development would have have “minimal impact” on a nearby house.

The salon’s proposed operating hours would be 8.30 until 6:30pm, Monday to Saturday.

The existing business operates much longer opening hours.

The statement added: “ This proposal would provide an opportunity for another small business, and also contribute a few more jobs to the local economy.”